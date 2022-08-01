Today’s Headlines

The Benefits of Removing Cars from Main Streets (MotorBiscuit)

More on BART Renewing Masking (USNews)

24th Street BART’s Illegal Vendors (MissionLocal)

Protected Bike Lanes to be Extended North of Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)

Supervisor Dorsey and the Treasure Island Toll (SFChron)

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Walnut Creek (SFChron)

Why Seattle and Austin are Building More Housing than San Francisco (SFChron)

S.F. Wants Greater Voice in Robocar Regs (AutoNews)

Awesome Things to do in San Francisco (Planetd)

Global Warming in the Sierras (SFChron)

Commentary: Why S.F.’s COVID Recovery is so Slow (SFChron)

Commentary: Downtown S.F.’s Love Affair with Big Tech (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?