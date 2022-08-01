Today’s Headlines

  • The Benefits of Removing Cars from Main Streets (MotorBiscuit)
  • More on BART Renewing Masking (USNews)
  • 24th Street BART’s Illegal Vendors (MissionLocal)
  • Protected Bike Lanes to be Extended North of Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)
  • Supervisor Dorsey and the Treasure Island Toll (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Walnut Creek (SFChron)
  • Why Seattle and Austin are Building More Housing than San Francisco (SFChron)
  • S.F. Wants Greater Voice in Robocar Regs (AutoNews)
  • Awesome Things to do in San Francisco (Planetd)
  • Global Warming in the Sierras (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Why S.F.’s COVID Recovery is so Slow (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Downtown S.F.’s Love Affair with Big Tech (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?