Streetsblog Thanks Bike East Bay’s Dave Campbell As Bike East Bay's advocacy director pedals into the sunset, Streetsblog wants to say thanks and wish him well.

Ever since I, Roger Rudick, took over the helm of Streetsblog San Francisco in late 2015, my friend Dave Campbell has been there. He’s witty, effective, practical, and knowledgeable as hell about all things bikey in the East Bay. I can’t even remember the number of times he’s helped me better understand the politics and particulars of some bike-lane project on the sunny side of the Bay. I still can’t imagine trying to cover this region without his help. Below is a tribute and thanks written up by Bike East Bay that I thought appropriate to also-run in Streetsblog. Be sure to come out for Biketopia on Oct. 8 and give your personal thanks to Dave.

After many decades of stalwart bike advocacy throughout the East Bay with the Bike-Friendly Berkeley Coalition, then as a board member and volunteer with the East Bay Bicycle Coalition, and finally as staff with Bike East Bay, Dave Campbell with be moving on to his next adventure this fall. Taking his place as Advocacy Director is Robert Prinz who has been managing Bike East Bay’s Education Program since 2012, and who will join Community Organizer Stephen Marea on the advocacy team. Staff members Dani Solis and Dan Hernandez are the new co-managers of the Education Program.

Dave’s contributions to bicycling and safe streets advocacy in the East Bay over the years are incalculable, but here are just a few:

Successful campaigns to win bike access on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and on the Bay Bridge East Span path (you’re next, West Span!), and for the Berkeley bike/walk bridges at University Ave and Gilman Street

Successful campaigns for local bike/walk/transit infrastructure and programs funding including Measure B/ BB (Alameda County), Measure J (Contra Costa County), Measure RR ( BART ), and Measure KK (Oakland)

as well as secure bike parking facilities in and around East Bay stations Development and oversight of local funding programs such as Safe Routes to Transit

Pop-up bikeway pilot projects throughout the East Bay, many of which have since been built as permanent projects including Telegraph Ave in Oakland, as well as Hearst Ave and Milvia Street in Berkeley

Successful campaigns to develop trails and protected bikeway projects throughout the East Bay, and protected intersections now on the ground in Alameda, Berkeley, Fremont, Oakland, and Pleasanton (more on the way!)

We encourage everyone to help us thank Dave and celebrate his accomplishments with Bike East Bay by joining us at our annual Biketopia party and fundraiser in Downtown Oakland on October 8

Here’s one of our own favorites from the past, a StreetFilms video featuring Dave during his time with the Bike-Friendly Berkeley Coalition providing a tour of the original Berkeley BikeStation back when it was located underground, inside the BART station.