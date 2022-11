Today’s Headlines

More on Bay Pass, Bay Area’s Universal Transit Pass Experiment (DailyJournal)

Grant for Twin Peaks Road Improvements (SFGate)

Vigil for Man Killed by Motorist in Berkeley (MercNews)

SamTrans Bus Driver Kills Pedestrian (NBCNews)

Stalemate on Traffic Enforcement (MissionLocal)

Self-Driving Cars Expanding (SFStandard)

More on 101 Express Lanes (SFChron)

Newsom Hasn’t Delivered Promised Housing (SFChron)

More on State’s New Housing Policies Applying in S.F. (SFExaminer)

Public Garden in the Mission (SFChron)

S.F.’s Rain Gardens (SFChron)

Commentary: Chron Endorses Honey Mahogany for D6 (SFChron)

