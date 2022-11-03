Today’s Headlines

Central Subway to Open Nov. 19th (RailwayNews)

Why U.S. Traffic Safety Continues to Fall Behind Other Countries (Bloomberg)

Motorist who Drove Blindly and Killed Wilma Chan Gets a Pass (EastBayTimes)

Dangerous, Incompetent Driver Gets Tesla Mashed by Train (NBCBayArea)

More on Vigil for William Evans, Man Killed by Truck Driver (Berkeleyside)

San Jose Fails at Enforcement, Continues to See Spike in Traffic Deaths (CBSNews)

Dean Preston Proposes Audits of SFMTA, Other Agencies (SFExaminer)

Free E-Bikes for S.F. Delivery Workers (SFStandard)

Art in Golden Gate Park (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Prop. I Would Wreck Ocean Beach (SFChron)

Commentary: Vote Yes on L (BayAreaReporter)

Commentary: Experts Offer Cheap Solutions to Toiletgate (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?