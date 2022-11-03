Today’s Headlines

  • Central Subway to Open Nov. 19th (RailwayNews)
  • Why U.S. Traffic Safety Continues to Fall Behind Other Countries (Bloomberg)
  • Motorist who Drove Blindly and Killed Wilma Chan Gets a Pass (EastBayTimes)
  • Dangerous, Incompetent Driver Gets Tesla Mashed by Train (NBCBayArea)
  • More on Vigil for William Evans, Man Killed by Truck Driver (Berkeleyside)
  • San Jose Fails at Enforcement, Continues to See Spike in Traffic Deaths (CBSNews)
  • Dean Preston Proposes Audits of SFMTA, Other Agencies (SFExaminer)
  • Free E-Bikes for S.F. Delivery Workers (SFStandard)
  • Art in Golden Gate Park (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Prop. I Would Wreck Ocean Beach (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Vote Yes on L (BayAreaReporter)
  • Commentary: Experts Offer Cheap Solutions to Toiletgate (SFChron)

