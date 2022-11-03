Today’s Headlines
- Central Subway to Open Nov. 19th (RailwayNews)
- Why U.S. Traffic Safety Continues to Fall Behind Other Countries (Bloomberg)
- Motorist who Drove Blindly and Killed Wilma Chan Gets a Pass (EastBayTimes)
- Dangerous, Incompetent Driver Gets Tesla Mashed by Train (NBCBayArea)
- More on Vigil for William Evans, Man Killed by Truck Driver (Berkeleyside)
- San Jose Fails at Enforcement, Continues to See Spike in Traffic Deaths (CBSNews)
- Dean Preston Proposes Audits of SFMTA, Other Agencies (SFExaminer)
- Free E-Bikes for S.F. Delivery Workers (SFStandard)
- Art in Golden Gate Park (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Prop. I Would Wreck Ocean Beach (SFChron)
- Commentary: Vote Yes on L (BayAreaReporter)
- Commentary: Experts Offer Cheap Solutions to Toiletgate (SFChron)
