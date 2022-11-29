Today’s Headlines

Great Highway Park Vote Moves to S.F. Supes (SFStandard, SFChron)

Muni Fare Inspectors are Back (SFStandard)

Central Subway Breaks (SFStandard)

Major Delay at Millbrae BART Station (EastBayTimes, SFStandard)

Expanded Ferry Service to Contra Costa? (MercNews)

Motorist Seriously Injures Berkeley Cyclist (Berkeleyside)

What’s the Future of E-Mopeds? (SmartCities)

Abortion Rights Bike Mechanics to Return to JFK (MissionLocal)

More on S.F.’s $1.7 Million Public Toilet (SFChron1, SFChron2)

San Rafael Gets Funds to Prepare for Sea Level Rise (MarinIJ)

Police Robots on S.F. Streets, What could go Wrong? (SFStandard)

Letters: the Freedom to Walk Act (SFExaminer)

