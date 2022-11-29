Today’s Headlines
- Great Highway Park Vote Moves to S.F. Supes (SFStandard, SFChron)
- Muni Fare Inspectors are Back (SFStandard)
- Central Subway Breaks (SFStandard)
- Major Delay at Millbrae BART Station (EastBayTimes, SFStandard)
- Expanded Ferry Service to Contra Costa? (MercNews)
- Motorist Seriously Injures Berkeley Cyclist (Berkeleyside)
- What’s the Future of E-Mopeds? (SmartCities)
- Abortion Rights Bike Mechanics to Return to JFK (MissionLocal)
- More on S.F.’s $1.7 Million Public Toilet (SFChron1, SFChron2)
- San Rafael Gets Funds to Prepare for Sea Level Rise (MarinIJ)
- Police Robots on S.F. Streets, What could go Wrong? (SFStandard)
- Letters: the Freedom to Walk Act (SFExaminer)
