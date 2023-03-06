This Week: Urban Film Festival, City Cycling, Senator Becker
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! SF Urban Film Fest. Screenings and special programs will take place in person throughout San Francisco across various venues, including the Roxie theater, Tenderloin Museum, Exploratorium, and outdoors at the Victoria Manalo Draves Park in SOMA. Starts Monday/tonight, March 6 and continues through March 11. Link for a list of films, times, and locations.
- Tuesday Holding Cities Accountable for Affordable Housing Needs. Join SPUR for a discussion on how the California Department of Housing and Community Development will enforce housing elements compliance as well as how community members and advocacy organizations can get involved in this effort. Tuesday, March 7, 6-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission St., S.F.
- Tuesday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know about biking in SF and the Bay Area. Tuesday, March 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Main Branch Library, 100 Larkin Street. S.F.
- Thursday A Conversation with Senator Josh Becker on Climate Change, Equity, and California’s Sustainable Future. Senator Becker has played a significant role in California’s efforts to expand renewable energy sources, develop electric vehicle infrastructure, and decarbonize buildings. Join SPUR for a conversation with the senator. Thursday, March 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, March 10, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Spring Ride 2023: Fremont BART to Drake’s (San Leandro). This Bike East Bay ride is on 26 miles of the Bay Trail, starting at the Fremont BART station and ending at San Leandro BART. Some of the trail is gravel so this is not recommended for bikes with skinny tires. Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Starts at Fremont BART, 2000 BART Way, Fremont.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling: Maneuvering. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Saturday, March 11, 1-3 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Day 1 Classroom Workshop. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. 2-hour, indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, March 11, 1-3 p.m. 1801 Adeline St, West Oakland Library, Oakland.
