This Week: SFMTA Board, Hoboken, Oakland Mayoral Forum

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday. SFMTA Board of Directors. The board will hear proposals to partially open alleys in Union Square and North Beach for dining. Staff will also present an update on the bike plan. Tuesday, March 4, 1 p.m. Room 400, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Lessons from Hoboken. Join SPUR for a discussion with the mayor of Hoboken about how they achieved Vision Zero. Tuesday, March 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Oakland Mayoral Forum on Transportation. Tune in to learn directly from the candidates vying for your vote about their values, vision, and plans for how Oakland residents and visitors get around. Tuesday, March 4, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday West Oakland Link: Community Design Update. Join the West Oakland Environmental Impact Project and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to learn about a plan to safely connect the Bay Skyway/Bay Bridge Trail with West Oakland and the Port by creating accessible bike and walking paths. Thursday, March 5, 5-7:30 p.m. Prescott Market, 1620 18th Street, Oakland.
- Thursday Bicycle Ambassador Training. Fine tune your knowledge about the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s work at this session. Thursday, March 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. SFBC Offices, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Friday Women and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, March 7, 8-9 a.m. Location TBD.
