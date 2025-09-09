Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 9

8:13 AM PDT on September 9, 2025

AC Transit

AC Transit Staff Abruptly Pulls Grant Application that Required Cooperation with ICE/DHS

As a condition of a law-enforcement grant, AC Transit's board was set to vote on an information sharing/collaboration-obligation pact with Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security

September 9, 2025
The War on … Walking and Biking?

September 8, 2025
Transit Advocacy

Emergency Rally: Advocates Demand Gov. Newsom ‘Fund Transit Now’

All the major transit advocacy groups assembled Monday morning in downtown San Francisco to demand the city's former mayor (Governor Gavin Newsom) intervene and stop the cancellation of a vital $750 million state loan intended to keep the city moving

September 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 8

September 8, 2025
Events

This Week: Car-Free Happy Hour, Smart City Cycling, Bay Ride

September 8, 2025
