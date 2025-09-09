Headlines, September 9

- Bay Area Transit Loan Back in Play (MissionLocal, MercNews)
- More on Transit Rally (SFChron, KTVU, KQED)
- More on Friday Morning's BART Failure (ABC7)
- Transit Funding Shortfalls Could Stymie Climate Fight (Politico)
- More on Engardio Recall (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Tesla Driver 'Allegedly' Blows Stop Sign, Smacks Pedestrian's Cell Phone (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Can Lurie's 'Family Zoning' Survive NIMBY Assault? (SFChron)
- Hit and Run Driver Kills Scooterist (ABC7)
- Always Wear Hi-Vis, Safety is a Shared Responsibility (KTVU, KRON4)
- More on Boom Loop (SFStandard)
- Dogs at Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Stop Jerking Around and Fund Transit (SFChron)
