This Week: Book Talk, Repair Night, Emeryville Cycletrack

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Transportation Advocacy Book Talk. In this SPUR talk, transit organizer Carter Lavin will discuss his book, If You Want to Win, You’ve Got to Fight. Tuesday, March 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Final, FINAL Vote for Emeryville’s 40th Street Cycletrack. The Emeryville City Council vote on their 40th/Shellmound cycletrack and bus lanes project. Tuesday, March 17, 7-9 p.m. Emeryville City Hall, 1333 Park Avenue, Emeryville.
- Wednesday Cayuga Slow Street Upgrades & Green Infrastructure Project. SFMTA and SFPUC invite neighbors to share feedback on traffic calming and green stormwater infrastructure upgrades proposed for Cayuga Slow Street and nearby blocks. Wednesday, March 18, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Cayuga Clubhouse, 301 Naglee Avenue, S.F.
- Wednesday Bicycle Ambassador Mixer. Come learn what it means to be a Bike Ambassador for the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. Drinks and DIY pizzas provided. Wednesday, March 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m., DPW Street Tree Nursery, 415 5th Street, S.F. RSVP required.
- Wednesday Car-Free Happy Hour. This event is open to everyone, whether they’re car-free, car-light, car-free curious, or they just want to hang out with fellow urbanists. Wednesday, March 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arthur Mac’s Little Snack Emeryville, 5614 Bay Street, Level 2, Emeryville.
- Sunday Adult Learn to Ride. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition instructors will teach the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Sunday, March 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F. RSVP required.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.