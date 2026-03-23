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This Week: Wood High-Rises, SFBike Board, Night Biking

8:24 AM PDT on March 23, 2026

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Timber High Rise Housing. California building codes now permit 18-story mass timber towers. Join this SPUR talk to hear about how they are built. Tuesday, March 24, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SFBike members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, March 24, 6-8 p.m. Contact for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Night & All-Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition webinar is for intermediate riders looking to learn how to ride safely in all conditions. Wednesday, March 25, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Thursday Concord: Thursday Night Ride. Join this family-friendly cruise down the Iron Horse trail and through various neighborhoods. Thursday, March 26, meet at 5:45 p.m., Pleasant Hill BART. Register on Facebook.
  • Saturday Bike Ride through Golden Gate Park. This ride is led by Jossy, a local community builder and the host of Jossy’s Pole Parties. Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Starts at Pompeii Circle at JFK Dr in Golden Gate Park. RSVP required.
  • Saturday Valet Volunteer at The Oakland Roots. Help Bike East Bay provide free, secure bike valet for the game. Volunteers will assist trained attendants with parking bikes, set-up and breakdown. Saturday, March 28, Oakland Coliseum (H Lot in front of D Gate), shifts between 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sign up required.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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