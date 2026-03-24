Eyes on the Street: Progress on Folsom Streetscape Project

Streetsblog checked in on the Folsom Street project from 11th to 2nd in SoMa. Public Works crews are busy regrading, pouring concrete, and fixing structural issues. Efforts are also underway to improve the street's bike infrastructure. From Public Works:

The Folsom Streetscape Project which began in May of 2024 has an overall duration of 2-years, 7-months (950-days). The Folsom Streetscape Project aims to improve traffic safety and livability along this important corridor. Folsom Street is part of the City’s Vision Zero high-injury network, making it a high priority for street-safety improvements. The Folsom Streetscape Project will transform the corridor, prioritizing non-motorized modes of travel.

Folosom Street heavy construction. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

The new two-way protected bikeway (upgraded from one way) is taking shape. There will be landscaped medians separating the bikeway from traffic (at least in places), bulb-outs, benches, bike racks, and transit boarding islands.

Some of the widened, median-protected bike lanes. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Streetsblog readers may recall that SFMTA first put in "quick-build" parking-protected bike lanes on Folsom in SoMa back in 2017. This work has widened them, repaved, made them two-way, and improved the signals (see image below, with a no-right-turn phase and a separate bike signal).

One of the new bike signals on Folsom. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

According to SFMTA's project page, as of last fall:

Construction on the Folsom Streetscape project is over halfway done and on track to reach substantial completion by October 2026. The crews have completed big upgrades to the 100-year-old sewer system and electrical work for signals and new lights. They are now installing water mains and getting ready to work on sidewalks and corners.

The project also includes the following pedestrian improvements:

21 new corner bulb-outs that shorten crossing distances

15 traffic signals with improved timing (this number includes one midblock crossing and two new alleyway crossings)

Raised bikeway crossings that will prioritize pedestrians

Leading Pedestrian Intervals or pedestrian head starts at 11 intersections

Raised crosswalks at ten alleyways

While these features are welcome, Streetsblog would be remiss if it didn't point out that "prioritizing non-motorized modes of travel" isn't an accurate description. It's certainly giving more space to make it safer and more comfortable to bike and walk on this heavily trafficked street, but the majority of the space on the street is still for private automobiles and parking. Also, construction detours for cyclists are pretty nonexistent, so be careful navigating the area.

More pictures below:

A bike station protected bike lane. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

A raised crosswalk and loading zone are going in. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick