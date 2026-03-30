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Events

This Week: Bike Ambassador, Lake Merritt Loop, Cayuga Street

Here is a list of events this week.
3:18 PM PDT on March 30, 2026
This Week: Bike Ambassador, Lake Merritt Loop, Cayuga Street

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Bicycle Ambassador Training. This online training will get you up to date on what’s going on with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and teach you how to sign up new members. Tuesday, March 31, 5-7 p.m. Sign up here for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday Lake Merritt Loop Group Ride. Join Bike East Bay for this monthly after-work, slow-paced bike ride. Tuesday, March 31, roll out at 5:30 p.m. from Lake Merritt BART, east side of Oak Street between 8th and 9th Streets, Oakland. Ends at 19th Street BART, 20th Street at Broadway. RSVP here.
  • Wednesday Cayuga Slow Street Upgrade Open House. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) invite neighbors to share feedback on traffic calming and green stormwater infrastructure upgrades proposed for Cayuga. Wednesday, April 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Excelsior Branch Library, 4400 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Save Bay Area Transit Info Session & Signature Gathering Training. Join SFBike, Connect Bay Area, and Stronger Muni for All to learn about the two transit funding measures that can close the deficit and how you can get involved to support them. Wednesday, April 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rikki’s, 2223 Market Street, S.F. RSVP required.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bike S.F. Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, April 3, 8-9 a.m. Cinderella Bakery, 436 Balboa Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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