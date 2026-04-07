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today's headlines

Headlines, April 7

8:24 AM PDT on April 7, 2026
Headlines, April 7
  • Additional Credit Card Fees are Costing Transit (SFGate)
  • Muni Asks Riders to Speak up on Harassment (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Poetry on BART (SFStandard)
  • North Bay Transit Plan Set to Launch (MarinIJ)
  • Motorists Slaughter Continues, so SFPD Cracks Down on Cyclists (SFChron)
  • More on Sunset Dunes and Supervisor Race (SFExaminer)
  • More Free Private Car Storage on Public Land? (ABC7)
  • Repaving 19th Avenue (SFStandard)
  • Big Marina Safeway Project (MissionLocal)
  • Fire Truck and Streetcar Collision Nothingburger (ABC7, CBSLocal)
  • Obit: More on the Passing of Rod Diridon (EastBayTimes, SFChron)
  • Commentary: Taking Inspiration from Housing in Paris (SFChron)

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