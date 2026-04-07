Headlines, April 7
By Roger Rudick
8:24 AM PDT on April 7, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
The Kirkham Neck-Down Worked for Safety, So San Francisco Removed it
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A livable streets superstar is launching a new organization to push forward some of America's most iconic sustainable streets projects — even if Congress is clawing back their funding
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The Financial Costs of the Pedestrian Death Crisis Are Still Stratospheric
The human costs of the pedestrian death crisis are unacceptable even as deaths begin to fall. And the financial costs aren't any better.
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Obit: Rod Diridon, Transit Leader and High-Speed Rail Advocate, Dies at 87
One of the Bay Area's transportation legends has passed
April 4, 2026
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