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This Week: Geary, Transit Measure, Bike Ambassador

8:21 AM PDT on April 7, 2026
This Week: Geary, Transit Measure, Bike Ambassador

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Wednesday Geary Community Advisory Committee . The Geary CAC shares the community’s interests with SFMTA staff and relays project information. Wednesday, April 8, 6-8 p.m. Join via MSTeams.
  • Thursday Transit Measure Signature Gathering in the Panhandle. Gather signatures with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for both Connect Bay Area and Stronger Muni for All, funding public transit in San Francisco and throughout the five counties of the Inner Bay Area. Thursday, April 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fell and Masonic, 1701 Fell Street, S.F. RSVP here.
  • Thursday Bicycle Ambassador Training. This online training will get you up to date on what’s going on with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and teach you how to sign up new members. Thursday, April 9, 5-7 p.m. Sign up here for Zoom link.
  • Saturday Cinderella Classic Bike Ride. Come ride through the beautiful rolling hills of the Tri-Valley area. Saturday, April 11, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Starts at the Dublin Senior Center, 7600 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin.
  • Saturday Plover Party with Friends of Sunset Dunes. Join advocates to celebrate one year of Sunset Dunes and appreciate the volunteers who have made the park possible. Saturday, April 11, 5:30-8 p.m. The Laughing Monk, 1785 Fulton Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Plover Fest at Sunset Dunes. Join advocates for a celebration of the volunteers, leaders, and neighbors who helped make it possible. Sunday, April 12, 12-4 p.m., Sunset Dunes from Sloat to Judah, S.F.
  • Sunday History of Bicycling in Golden Gate Park. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and explore the legacy of bicycling in the park since the 1890s. Sunday, April 12, 1-3 p.m. Starts at Fell and Baker streets, S.F. RSVP here.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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Roger Rudick

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