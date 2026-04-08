Call to Action: Tell AC Transit Board NO Fare Hikes & Service Cuts til they Rein in Costs

Before the AC Transit Board tells riders to pay more for worse service, they need to do their part to ensure that AC Transit is economizing in ways that do not hurt riders and set ridership further on a downward spiral.
The AC Transit Board Budget Task Force just spent months identifying ways to get toward a balanced budget without raising fares and cutting service – but the staff report the Board is considering on Wednesday does not include any such cost-cutting measures.
To be clear – AC Transit faces a yearly budget deficit of tens of millions of dollars and no amount of penny pinching will fix that. The only path to long term financial health for the agency is for the Bay Area to get the signatures needed to put the Connect Bay Area transit funding measure on the ballot and then to vote it through this fall.
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