Headlines, April 9
By Roger Rudick
8:43 AM PDT on April 9, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Sunset Dunes One Year Out: They Built It, and People Came
Despite all the car-brained attempts to destroy it, Sunset Dunes park is a definitive success
April 9, 2026
60 Minutes Review of High-Speed Rail: A Lukewarm Look at the Project
...But the Coverage of the Coverage Is Sensationalist Slop
The post 60 Minutes Review of High-Speed Rail: A Lukewarm Look at the Project appeared first on Streetsblog California.
April 9, 2026
Trump Wants to Slash Federal Funding for Public Transit, Rail (Again)
The president’s proposed budget threatens transit projects across the country.
April 8, 2026
In Year with a Glut of E-Bike Legislation, Blakespear’s Efforts to Define E-Bikes and Limit E-Motos Advances
By updating the laws on what is and isn't an e-bicycle, advocates believe they can make streets safer and improve the industry.
The post In Year with a Glut of E-Bike Legislation, Blakespear’s Efforts to Define E-Bikes and Limit E-Motos Advances appeared first on Streetsblog California.
April 8, 2026
Call to Action: Tell AC Transit Board NO Fare Hikes & Service Cuts til they Rein in Costs
We all need to be doing our part to save and improve transit throughout the Bay
April 8, 2026
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