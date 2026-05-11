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Events

This Week: BART TOD, Ballots and Brews, Bike to Wherever

8:00 AM PDT on May 11, 2026
This Week: BART TOD, Ballots and Brews, Bike to Wherever

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday BART TOD Open Houses. BART is hosting a public meeting at Hayward Station to encourage riders and community members to share input and ideas for a potential Transit-Oriented Development (TOD). Tuesday, May 12, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Downtown Hayward BART, 699 B Street, Hayward.
  • Tuesday Ballots and Brews. Join SPUR in San José for an in-depth discussion of the June ballot measures. Tuesday, May 12, 5-7 p.m. Hapas Brewery, 59 Barack Obama Blvd., San Jose.
  • Wednesday San Francisco Good Government Awards. These SPUR awards acknowledge San Francisco managers for their leadership and vision. Wednesday, May 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m. North Light Court at San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F. Purchase tickets.
  • Thursday Bike to Wherever Day. Join events and rides throughout the day, such as this one in San Francisco or this one in Oakland. Thursday, May 14. For more information, check out SFBike, Bike East Bay, and the Marin County Bicycle Coalition.
  • Saturday Resisting Authoritarianism Bike Vigil. Join the American Friends Service Committee and San Francisco Friends Meeting to protest authoritarianism. Saturday, May 16, 1-3 p.m. City Hall, 1 Carlton B. Goodlett Drive, S.F.
  • Saturday Hayward BART to Warm Springs BART Ride. Join Bike East Bay and Bike MS for a ride through Hayward, Union City and Fremont, touring beautiful south Alameda County parks, such as Quarry Lakes and Lake Elisabeth. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Start: Hayward BART (roll out at 11 a.m.)

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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