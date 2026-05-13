San Francisco Cuts Ribbon on Terry Francois Bikeway

Mayor Daniel Lurie and officials cut the ribbon on the Terry Francois Boulevard Bike and Pedestrian Safety Project on Thursday, concluding work that started in 2019 to provide a safe route along the waterfront through Mission Bay. The newly paved segment that opened last week is part of a mile-long protected bike lane that runs from China Basin Park to Crane Cove Park and Mariposa Street.

“It’s the place to be. With so much activity, street safety has never been more important,” said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey in a prepared statesamement. “These improvements go a long way to making the neighborhood’s streets safer for residents and visitors alike.”

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Key improvements completed in the project include: New asphalt paving throughout the corridor

Clearly defined roadway striping and signage for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers

Concrete barriers separating bike lanes from vehicle traffic to prevent encroachment

Accessibility upgrades to support people with disabilities

Narrowed driveway crossings to reduce conflicts between vehicles and active transportation users

A newly painted plaza space fronting ATWater Tavern

Streetsblog readers may recall that this project’s earlier phases opened seven years ago with a “quick-build,” mostly paint-and-plastic installation that also had a gap where it passed Pier 50 and the Port of San Francisco. Below is a Google Maps image showing what cyclists previously encountered near the Port Building in the gap:

The recently rebuilt segment in front of the Port buildings, January 2025. Image: Google Maps

But now, with new pavement and concrete blocks, things are greatly improved.

Concrete blocks, secured to the asphalt, keep cyclists safer than paint and plastic alone. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

That said, some of the route still depends on plastic, including a wide plastic speed bump to (one hopes) force turning motorists to reduce their speed as they enter the Port of San Francisco.

Improved pavement and intersections make it safer to ride past the Port of San Francisco’s Pier 50 entrance. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

While these improvements are, of course, welcome, if Streetsblog were to nitpick, these plastic humps could be more severe to really force drivers to slow substantially. Also, there should probably be humps for cars exiting the driveways at Pier 50 too, lest an errant driver scoot into the path of a cyclist on their way out.

A turning driver still managed to cut off this scooterist (the driver ignored the stop sign). More severe speed bumps and a tighter radius turn would help. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Also, as guest contributor Greg Rozmarynowycz pointed out in 2021, there’s a larger issue. The Mission Bay neighborhood was built with overly wide streets that still cater to drivers first, and everything else second. There’s also still an enormous amount of land dedicated to car storage. In San Francisco and nearly everywhere else, car infrastructure still gets priority, with cycling infrastructure the last consideration. One can only hope that someday, with future developments, planning, and construction will truly prioritize so-called “alternative” forms of transportation.

More photos below:

Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo: SF Public Works

It’s nice to see concrete curbs going in, but there’s still too much plastic. Concrete needs to become the default. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Another look at the curbs. Note the tire marks, showing why these are necessary in the first place. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick