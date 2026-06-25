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Today&#039;s Headlines

Headlines, June 25

8:20 AM PDT on June 25, 2026
Headlines, June 25
  • VTA and the World Cup (EastBayTimes)
  • BART Green Line Suspended (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
  • SMART to Geyserville (MarinIJ)
  • Take Transit to Pride (SacBee)
  • Take Transit to the Marin County Fair (Patch)
  • More on S.F.’s ‘Community Corners’ Program (VoiceofSF)
  • San Rafael Approves Path Lighting Compromise (MarinIJ)
  • Why Can’t Mission District Senior Housing Move Forward? (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s Trash Cans Delayed Again (SFChron)
  • The Story Inspired by S.F.’s Hidden Steps (SFGate)
  • Letters: Bay Area Needs Regional Measure to Pass (SFChron)

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Today's Headlines

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