Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

Howard

Howard Street Protected Bike Lane Blocked Again, No Detour Provided

Money first, safety last in San Francisco
2:18 PM PDT on June 26, 2026
Howard Street Protected Bike Lane Blocked Again, No Detour Provided
Once again, the Howard Street protected bike lane was closed with no detour provided. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Cyclists who depend on the protected bike lane on Howard Street were once again forced to divert onto unprotected streets to go around Moscone Center this week, this time for the Config global design conference.

In theory, there’s supposed to be a bike detour between 3rd and 4th Streets, where the conference had taken over Howard. But the entirety of the detour consisted of this sign:

Yes, we know we can dismount and walk. But that’s not a bike detour, is it? Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

“We’re escalating this concern with MTA and will work with them to ensure detours are better planned out moving forward,” wrote Madison Tam, Legislative Director for District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

Unfortunately, that’s the kind of excuse cyclists have been hearing for years. Back in 2019, cyclist Tess Rothstein was run over and killed by a truck driver as she was attempting to navigate Howard‘s then-unprotected bike lane. Only after huge protests did the city finally finish installing a protected bike lane to prevent such crashes. However, whenever there’s an event at the Moscone Center or anything else requiring the closure of Howard, cyclists are thrown right back into dangerous traffic.

A cyclist diverting around the conference on huge streets with no bike lanes at all. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

“We support conferences and other city events that require bicycle and vehicle reroutes,” wrote SFMTA acting chief spokesperson Madhu Unnikrishnan in an email to Streetsblog. “We’ll look into what happened here and get back to you.” Streetsblog will update this post if the agency actually replies.

Of course, Streetsblog supports city events too—even if they require bicycle and vehicle reroutes. That’s not the point. A detour needs to actually be provided. And there seems to be an abundance of concrete barriers available for these events, so why not use some of them to set up a temporary protected bike lane so cyclists can get around the conference safely?

There’s no excuse for not building a protected bike detour, considering how much Jersey barrier is available. Photo: streetsblog/Rudick

The problem is not a lack of funds or resources; the city makes money off these conferences. The problem is it doesn’t seem to even occur to the city that safety can’t be part-time, not if Vision Zero is to be achieved. This is an important commute route. Real, safe detours must be provided for cyclists, the same way they are for drivers, when a street is closed off for an event.

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

Howard | Protected Bike Lanes

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog California |Video

The Week(s) in Short Video

June 26, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, June 26

June 26, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Bicycle Infrastructure

Annual ‘Best Bike City’ Rankings Yields Small Town Surprises

June 25, 2026
Parking

College Next to Huge Transit Nexus Uses Bond Funds to Induce more Driving

June 25, 2026
Streetsblog California |San Diego

Streetsblog San Diego Launches July 27 — Help Us Build the Future of Transportation Journalism

June 25, 2026
See all posts