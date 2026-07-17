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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 17

8:21 AM PDT on July 17, 2026
Headlines, July 17
  • VTA Posts Record-Breaking Ridership (KTVU)
  • More on Repairs to T Third (SFChron)
  • Lurie Urges Sacramento to Tighten Robotaxi Regs (SFChron, CBSLocal)
  • Trapped in a Waymo (SFChron)
  • Supes Reducing Affordable Housing Requirements? (SFExaminer)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Suspect Charged with Killing Cyclist in Oakland (MercNews)
  • Drunk Driver Going 100 mph Arrested for Murder (SFGate)
  • The Cliff Came out of Nowhere, Wasn’t Wearing Hi Vis (SFGate)
  • Is Gas Car Ban Going to get Squashed? (SFGate)
  • Oil Company Shills Still Hate Transit (SFStandard)
  • Carbon Capture in Abandoned Oil Fields? (SFGate)
  • Union Square’s Restored Dewey Monument (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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