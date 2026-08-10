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Events

This Week: E-Bike Laws, Bike East Bay Fundraiser, Oakland BPAC

8:02 AM PDT on August 10, 2026
This Week: E-Bike Laws, Bike East Bay Fundraiser, Oakland BPAC

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Navigating New Devices and Laws for E-Bikes. In this webinar, the League of American Bicyclists will feature state advocates who are working on legislation to define what is an e-bike and what is not an e-bike. Tuesday, August 11, 3-4 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday Bike East Bay Fundraiser. Support Bike East Bay by grabbing food and drinks. Tuesday, August 11, 5-8 p.m. Headlands Westbrae, 1280 Gilman Street, Berkeley.
  • Wednesday Oakland Bike/Walk Commission Open House. Come meet current BPAC commissioners and staff, learn about what BPAC does and get your questions answered before applying to be a commissioner. Wednesday, August 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cesar Chavez Library Meeting Room, Suite 271, 3301 East 12th Street, Oakland.
  • Thursday SFBike at Valencia LIVE. Valencia LIVE! is a free, all-ages street party featuring live music, local businesses representation, local food, art, and community celebration. Thursday, August 13, 5-9:30 p.m. Valencia Street between 16th and 19th, S.F.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, August 14, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Wiggle Plaza End of Summer Block Party. This event is a free, all-ages block party featuring skate lessons, a clothing and gear swap, and community celebration. Saturday, August 15, 12-4 p.m. Steiner Street and Duboce Avenue, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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