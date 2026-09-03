Labor Day Weekend Roundup: Hopkin’s Bike Lane Lawsuit, Orwellian Assault on E-Bikes…

But the foes of safety aren’t quite done. The so-called “Friends of Hopkins Street” lost at the Berkeley City Council in their attempt to stop safety improvements and preserve all parking. So now, of course, they’re suing.
As Bike East Bay’s Robert Prinz put it on Bluesky, the suit is pretty wild and includes “meritless claims of conflicts with the ADA, CEQA, and the city’s new bike plan.” Prinz was especially taken aback by the environmental claim: “I get that re-balancing street design away from car dominance is inconvenient to those whose lifestyle is fully oriented around driving. But personal passenger vehicles are the No 1 source of GHG emissions in CA.”
Many readers may recall this tragedy from last year: the teen driver of an SUV pulled out of a parking lot on Donnelly Street in Burlingame directly into the path of an e-bike rider who had the right of way, causing a crash. But instead of braking, the driver floored it and drove into the restaurant across the street, killing Ayden Fang, a four-year-old boy who was on the sidewalk.
But San Mateo County and Burlingame seem determined to distract from what actually killed Ayden: a young driver in an SUV. In addition, a car was parked on the street at the edge of the driveway, obstructing the driver’s view of the oncoming cyclist, because Burlingame had failed to restrict parking there despite complaints about poor visibility (they’ve since painted that curb red). If the county wants to pass safety ordinances and name them after the child killed in this tragedy, maybe do the decent thing and pass a new ordinance to mandate daylighting and traffic calming with funds for concrete installations to keep errant drivers off of crowded sidewalks.
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