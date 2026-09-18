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Headlines, September 18

11:23 AM PDT on September 18, 2026
Headlines, September 18
  • Measure RTC Campaign Kicks Off (Oaklandside)
  • Op/Ed: San Francisco Not Ready for E-Bike Revolution (Standard)
  • Folsom Street Home to Bike Lane Marker of the Damned (Gazeteer)
  • Bay Area/AI on a Collision Course for Autonomous Vehicles (Mission Local)
  • Fire Caused by Plastic Bag Delays BART Near 24/Mission (SF Chron)
  • Does Your Car Pollute Enough to Qualify for Leno Law Exemption? (Merc-News)
  • Vigil for East Bay Teens Killed in Weekend Crash (East Bay Times)
  • Retiree Killed by Driver in Crosswalk in Hayward (East Bay Times)
  • Future Rain and Snow Map (SF Gate)
  • What to Do If You See a Mountain Lion on Your Walk (KQED)
  • Standard Brings in a Comedian for “Weird” Interview with Steve Hilton

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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