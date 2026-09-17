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today's headlines

Headlines, September 17

A smaller-than usual stack of headlines gives us an excuse to promote some candidate forums.
10:33 AM PDT on September 17, 2026
Headlines, September 17
  • Meet the Mechanics Keeping the Streetcars Up and Running (SF Standard)
  • 140 Guests Pedal to “Only in SF” Wedding (SF Chron)
  • Gov. Signs Pro-Pollution Law for Old Expensive Cars (KQED, Merc-News)
  • East Bay Students Killed in Crash Over Weekend ID’d (SF Gate)
  • Wildfire Forces Closure of Highway Connecting CA to NV (SF Gate, SF Chron)
  • What Do You Do When You See a Conflict While Walking? (Oaklandside)
  • Mission Local Hosts Wiener/Chan Debate
  • Where to Watch Berkeley Candidate Forums (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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