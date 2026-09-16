Get Involved with Measure RTM with Tomorrow’s (9/17) Day of Action, or Events All Weekend
A regional measure will need volunteers from throughout the region.
10:37 AM PDT on September 16, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Headlines, September 16
Newspapers spelling out what happens if Muni has to cut service, one AC Transit Director's unwanted hug, "Fare Required," and more...
September 16, 2026
What You Missed in the Transportation Reauthorization This Summer
Congressional negotiations over America's next big transportation law hit some speed bumps this summer — but that doesn't mean there isn't work to be done.
September 16, 2026
Legislative Update: Governor Signs Bills on E-Bike Education, Active Transportation. Most Bills Still Pending.
Newsom still has two weeks to act
September 15, 2026
A Vision for Marin’s Future Bike Network
What would it take to turn Marin into a biking paradise?
Warren Wells
September 15, 2026
Headlines, September 15
September 15, 2026