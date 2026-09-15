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today's headlines

Headlines, September 15

9:37 AM PDT on September 15, 2026
Headlines, September 15
  • Muni Asks for State OK to Buy Hybrid, Instead of Zero Emission, Buses (Standard)
  • BART Cuts West Oakland Station Parking Lot in 1/2 (SF Gate)
  • How to Get Around Oakland w/o Spending Much (Oaklandside)
  • How to Get Around Berkeley w/o Spending Much (Berkeleyside)
  • Should Bay Area Consider OC-Style E-Bike Buyback? (SF Gate)
  • Judge OKs “Diversion” for Man Who Killed Someone with Car (East Bay Times)
  • Two High School Students Killed in East Bay Crash (East Bay Times)
  • Pedestrian Killed by Tesla Driver in San Jose (Merc-News)
  • Gorgeous Bay Area Weather Before Mid-Week Cooldown (SF Chron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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