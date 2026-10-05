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today's headlines

Headlines, October 5

8:14 AM PDT on October 5, 2026
Headlines, October 5
  • Which Demographics Support Transit Funding (EastBayTimes)
  • If Transit Funding Fails, it Will Hurt (RichmondSide)
  • Muni’s Run Club (MissionLocal)
  • Ferry Ridership Breaks Records (AlamedaPost)
  • San Mateo on Track for Train Quiet Zone (DailyJournal)
  • Counting Sunset Dunes Use (SFChron)
  • Motorist Hits Pedestrian Near Crocker Amazon Playground (Hoodline)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Roll Through a Stop Sign Once (SFChron)
  • Branded Hangouts Taking Over Downtown (SFStandard)
  • Letters: More on Renaming Cesar Chavez Street (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Great Hikes in the Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Chronicle’s Consolidated Voter Guide (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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