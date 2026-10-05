Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

Events

This Week: Muni’s Bussin’ Bingo, Ballots and Brews, Valencia Live

8:11 AM PDT on October 5, 2026
This Week: Muni’s Bussin’ Bingo, Ballots and Brews, Valencia Live

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Muni’s Bussin’ Bingo Celebration. Come hang out with fellow Muni riders and toast to getting around San Francisco by transit. Tuesday, October 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Woods Cole Valley, 848 Cole Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Ballots and Brews. Join SPUR’s policy staff for a detailed discussion of the local and state measures on the November ballot. Tuesday, October 6, 6-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday SFBike at Valencia LIVE. This is a free, all-ages street party featuring live music, local business representation, local food, art, and community celebration. Stop by and say “hi” to the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition at their table. Thursday, October 8, 5-9:30 p.m. Valencia Street between 16th and 19th, S.F.
  • Thursday El Cerrito City Council Candidate Forum. Learn more about El Cerrito City Council candidates’ positions on open spaces, safe streets, and more at a forum hosted by the El Cerrito FireSafe Council, El Cerrito/Richmond Annex Walk & Roll, and the El Cerrito Trail Trekkers. Thursday, October 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Veterans Memorial Association, 6401 Stockton Ave, El Cerrito.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, October 9, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Friday Accessible Bike Ride in Golden Gate Park. San Francisco Village, BORP Adaptive Sports and Recreation, and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition are partnering to bring together riders of all ages and will have bikes available to meet everyone’s accessibility needs. This ride is perfect for elders, families with kids, and anyone who would like to enjoy the park. Friday, October 9, 3-5 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F. RSVP here.
  • Sunday Emeryville Public Art Bicycle Tour. The City’s Public Art Coordinator will take up to 15 cyclists (on their own bikes or using the Bike Share program available in front of City Hall ) from City Hall on a tour throughout the City. Sunday, October 11, 1-3:30 p.m. meet 15 minutes prior at 1333 Park Avenue (City Hall stairs), Emeryville. RSVP here.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

Events

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

City of Oakland

Driver Kills Pedestrian on Lakeside in Oakland

October 5, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, October 5

October 5, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Cars

Walkable Cities Can Make Life Better for Drivers, Too

October 4, 2026
Streetsblog California |Video

The Week in Short Video

October 2, 2026
Protected Bike Lanes

Eyes on the Street: Oakland’s New ‘Ride Up Bulb-Out’

October 2, 2026
See all posts