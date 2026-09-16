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today's headlines

Headlines, September 16

Newspapers spelling out what happens if Muni has to cut service, one AC Transit Director's unwanted hug, "Fare Required," and more...
11:01 AM PDT on September 16, 2026
Headlines, September 16
  • AC Transit Director Subjected to Unwanted Physical Contact with Other Director (Oaklandside)
  • Advocates Fume at “Fare Required” Muni Messaging (SF Chron)
  • 2 Bay Area Cities Ditch Flock (SF Gate)
  • Major Muni Cuts Would Be Bad for Drivers Too (SF Standard)
  • Major Muni Cuts Would Be Bad for Homeowners Too (SF Chron)
  • Construction Starts Next Year on Affordable Housing Project Near Tamien Station (Merc-News)
  • CAHSRA Consultants Spent Nearly $600k on Luxuries (SF Standard)
  • Report: Oakland PD Still Needs Oversight (East Bay Times)
  • City Approves New Contract with OAK PD’s Union (Oaklandside)

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