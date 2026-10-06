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today's headlines

Headlines, October 6

8:09 AM PDT on October 6, 2026
Headlines, October 6
  • Caltrain Ridership Surges (MountainViewVoice)
  • Calls for Discipline of AC Transit Board Director (SFChron)
  • Can S.F. Transportation Handle Fleet Week? (SFChron)
  • S.F. to Limit Where Waymos Can go During Fleet Week (CBSLocal)
  • Marin-Sonoma Bike-Sharing Extended for 3 Years (MarinIJ)
  • More on Driver Killing Pedestrian in Oakland Hit and Run (Oaklandside)
  • More Carnage in San Jose (EastBayTimes, SFChron)
  • GG Bridge to Close Lanes for Retrofit (SFChron)
  • Irving Street Booms while Taraval, Noriega Tread Water (MissionLocal)
  • New State Laws with Major Impacts for Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Lawn at Yerba Buena Gardens Becoming Art Canvas (SFExaminer)
  • Latino Culture Cable Car (El Reportero)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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