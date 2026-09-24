Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

today's headlines

Headlines, September 24

7:29 AM PDT on September 24, 2026
Headlines, September 24
  • Diesel Prices are Squeezing Bay Area Ferries (SFChron)
  • And More on Transit Measure and Traffic (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
  • More on Waymo Transit Discount (LATimes)
  • Baltimore’s Streetcars in San Francisco (Fishbowl)
  • Muni Run Club (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Developers Keep Chasing Offices Instead of Housing (SFStandard)
  • Stalled SF Megaproject Poised for Reset (SFChron)
  • New Music Hub for the Haight? (SFStandard)
  • New Angel Island Burn Polluting the Air (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Prop. C for Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Urban Hike in the Berkeley Hills (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Save Sunset Dunes, Vote “No” on G (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

today's headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USA |E-bikes

Is It Time for the Era of the ‘Bike-Car’?

September 23, 2026
Great Highway

Great Highway? How about the Great Runway!

John Lisovsky
September 23, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, September 23

September 23, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Safety

Transgender Americans Harassed on Transit at High Rate, But Problem Goes Unrecognized: Study

September 22, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Accessibility

‘Diversity; in Transportation Planning is Under Attack — But These Experts Say It’s More Important Now Than Ever 

September 22, 2026
See all posts