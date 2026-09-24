Headlines, September 24
By Roger Rudick
7:29 AM PDT on September 24, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Is It Time for the Era of the ‘Bike-Car’?
A quirky "velomobile" company is plotting a comeback. Will Americans buy it?
September 23, 2026
Great Highway? How about the Great Runway!
Cars back on Sunset Dunes? That's not thinking big enough
John Lisovsky
September 23, 2026
Headlines, September 23
September 23, 2026
Transgender Americans Harassed on Transit at High Rate, But Problem Goes Unrecognized: Study
Nearly 6 in 10 transgender respondents in a new study say that they've faced harassment onboard.
September 22, 2026
‘Diversity; in Transportation Planning is Under Attack — But These Experts Say It’s More Important Now Than Ever
Minority-owned planning firms are as essential as they ever were, these four top experts argue — no matter what the White House says.
September 22, 2026