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Market Street

Video Commentary: Market Street’s Fatal Flaw Remains. You Need to do Something, Mayor Lurie

It's up to you, Mayor Lurie and SFMTA Director Julie Kirschbaum, to fix Market Street before it claims another life
3:40 PM PDT on October 1, 2026
Video Commentary: Market Street’s Fatal Flaw Remains. You Need to do Something, Mayor Lurie
Sixth and Market, San Francisco. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

It’s been nearly two months since the death of Yebin Kim, a scooterist who fell on Market Street and was run over and killed by a truck driver. Her death was entirely preventable and comes down to misguided priorities and a dangerous street design. And despite all the pleas from advocates, articles by this publication, and, well, basic decency, it seems clear the city administration plans to do nothing about it.

Streetsblog made the following video essay to, again, underscore the responsibility of the city to fix Market Street and prevent another death. (Here’s the vertical version if you’re reading on a phone).

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Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

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Market Street

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