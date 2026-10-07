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today's headlines

Headlines, October 7

8:16 AM PDT on October 7, 2026
Headlines, October 7
  • Caltrain, Muni Secure Federal Grants for Accessibility (VoiceofSF)
  • Muni’s Fuel Prices Soaring (SFStandard)
  • More on Regional Transit Measure (StanfordDaily)
  • Transportation Projects in Redwood City (DailyJournal)
  • More on Calls to Censure AC Transit Board Member (Oaklandside)
  • Robotaxi Geofences to Prevent Fleet Week Traffic Meltdown (NBCBayArea)
  • Driver Injures Teen in Union City (KRON4)
  • SF Standard Voter Guide (SFStandard)
  • Trump Wants to Suspend Gas Tax (KTVU)
  • New Trail in Livermore (EastBayTimes)
  • Cities Voting on Data Centers (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Oakland on Top 10 Cities List (KTVU)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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