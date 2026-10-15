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today's headlines

Headlines, October 15

8:43 AM PDT on October 15, 2026
Headlines, October 15
  • Money Saved by Using Transit (RailwayAge)
  • More on Transit Measure (MotherJones)
  • WestCAT Depending on Transit Funding Measure (RichmondConfidential)
  • New Bike Lanes for Foster City (DailyJournal)
  • Construction on El Camino Del Mar (SFGate)
  • Vacancy Rate Going Down in S.F. Office Market (SFExaminer)
  • District 8 Candidates on Housing and Other Issues (MissionLocal)
  • Driver Seriously Injures Pedestrian in SoMa (SFChron, MissionLocal)
  • Festival to Celebrate the Theater District (SFExaminer)
  • Another ‘Best’ View in San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Vote on Building Higher in San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Car-Free Spaces and the Progressive Case for Scott Wiener (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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