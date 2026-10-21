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Headlines, October 21

8:26 AM PDT on October 21, 2026
Headlines, October 21
  • Public Transit Savings for Families (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Doesn’t get a Cut for Muni Merch? (MissionLocal)
  • Mountain View Hires Transportation Chief (MVVoice)
  • California’s Cycling Fatality Rate (EastBayTimes)
  • Why World is Losing Fight Against Global Warming (MarinIJ)
  • Supervisor Sauter Seeks More Office to Housing Conversions (SFExaminer)
  • NIMBYs Finding New Ways to NIMBY (SFStandard)
  • Lime Opens New S.F. Headquarters (VoiceofSF)
  • Mid-Market Theater District Receives $500K in Pilot Funding (SFExaminer)
  • New Name for Army Street Announced (SFChron, MissionLocal)
  • Get Those Fenders and Ponchos Out (SFChron)
  • Commentary: How I Became a Public Transit Rider (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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