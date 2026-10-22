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today's headlines

Headlines, October 22

8:07 AM PDT on October 22, 2026
Headlines, October 22
  • Cost of Owning a Car in San Francisco (Axios)
  • More on Regional Transit Measure (SFGate, LocalNewsMatters)
  • HSR Cleared to Anaheim (OCRegister)
  • More on Atherton’s Train Museum (SFGate)
  • More on Sunset Dunes vs. Great Highway (SFStandard)
  • 152-unit Mission District Project to Break Ground (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. is Even More Expensive Than you Think (SFExaminer)
  • Letters: Save Memorial to Spanish Civil War Volunteers (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Ode to Elmwood (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Vote ‘Yes’ on Regional Transit Measure (DailyJournal)
  • Commentary: Musk’s Flying Car is Another Hyperloop (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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