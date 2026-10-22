Headlines, October 22
By Roger Rudick
8:07 AM PDT on October 22, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Commentary: A Bay Area Public Transit Renaissance is Underway
With rapidly growing ridership, improving customer satisfaction and long-awaited regional integration moving forward, the future of Bay Area transit is bright — but only if voters pass Measure RTM.
Ian Griffiths
October 22, 2026
What ‘Flying Cars’ Could Mean For US Car Culture
Would fleets of flying cars be a dystopian nightmare, or a chance to create more walkable cities on the ground?
October 21, 2026
Our Best Bet To Confront Climate Change in the Trump Era? Build More Apartments
Most climate strategies are hamstrung by Washington and culture wars across the country. But zoning reform may be the exception.
October 21, 2026
Oakland Celebrates New 20th Street Bikeway
New protected bike lanes connect 19th Street BART with Lake Merritt
October 21, 2026
Headlines, October 21
October 21, 2026