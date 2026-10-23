Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

today's headlines

Headlines, October 23

8:47 AM PDT on October 23, 2026
Headlines, October 23
  • San Rafael Approves Bicycle-Pedestrian Plan (MarinIJ)
  • San Jose Speed Cameras (KQED)
  • More on Oakland’s 20th Street Bikeway (Oaklandside)
  • Buyer for Downtown Center Mall (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Is Chan NIMBY and Wiener YIMBY? (SFChron)
  • Driver Crashes into Children on Scooter in Ohlone Greenway Crosswalk in El Cerrito (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Ditches Car After Striking Pedestrian on Freeway (SFStandard)
  • Housing in Tiburon? (SFChron)
  • Is the Inner Sunset the New North Beach? (MissionLocal)
  • More on Renaming Army Street (SFStandard)
  • More on Mid-Market Arts Festival (SFStandard)
  • Letter: Make Part of Downtown Centre Mall for Community Use (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

today's headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Safety

Sunset Dunes “Shifting Sands” Display Celebrates S.F. Freeway Revolts

October 23, 2026
Elections

8 Things Streetsbloggers Who Haven’t Voted Yet Should Know Before November 3

October 23, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Bikelash

Friday Video: Inside the Global Far-Right Push To Rip Out Bike Lanes

October 22, 2026
Safety

Commentary: A Bay Area Public Transit Renaissance is Underway

Ian Griffiths
October 22, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Hawaii

Talking Headways Podcast: A More Humanized Experience in Honolulu

October 22, 2026
See all posts