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today's headlines

Headlines, October 26

8:21 AM PDT on October 26, 2026
Headlines, October 26
  • How Much Worse Would Traffic Get if BART Shut Stations? (SFChron)
  • More on Regional Transit and Muni Measures (SFExaminer)
  • Time to Automate Trains (AP)
  • SMART Awards Contract to Extend Tracks to Healdsburg (MarinIJ)
  • Muni Tunnel Came out of Nowhere, Wasn’t Wearing Reflective Clothing (SFChron, MissionLocal, NBCBayArea)
  • More on San Jose Speed Cameras (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Tenderloin (SFChron, MissionLocal)
  • Driver Smashes into Group Ride, Kills Two Cyclists in Southern California (SFChron)
  • More on Sunset Dunes (SFChron)
  • Sausalito NIMBYs Still NIMBYing (MarinIJ)
  • Plans to Turn San Bruno Mall into Housing (SFGate)
  • Commentary: S.F. Chronicle Endorsements (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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