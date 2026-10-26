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Events

This Week: Phone Bank for the Transit Measure, Fillmore Streets, Bike East Bay Volunteer Night

8:00 AM PDT on October 26, 2026
This Week: Phone Bank for the Transit Measure, Fillmore Streets, Bike East Bay Volunteer Night

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/today! Phone bank with SFBike to Save Transit. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is phone banking and connecting with voters, explaining how vital it is to pass the Regional Transit Measure this November. Join them to help make sure our regional transit survives and thrives. Monday/today, October 26, 5-7 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Office, 1720 Market Street, S.F. RSVP.
  • Tuesday Better and Safer Streets Collabrative: Coffee and Donuts in the Fillmore. Join a conversation on building safer streets and transit for everyone in the Fillmore District. Tuesday, October 27, 9-10:30 a.m. Fillmore and Fulton, S.F.
  • Tuesday Bike East Bay Volunteer Night. Tackle projects while socializing with fellow advocates. Snacks provided. Tuesday, October 27, 6-8 p.m. Bike East Bay Office, 466 Water Street, Oakland.
  • Thursday The Housing Trust Fund and the November Ballot. This SPUR panel will discuss what the Housing Trust Fund has accomplished and how it connects to the measures on the November ballot. Thursday, October 29, 6-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Haunted Sites Ride. Cycles of Change is hosting this ride in partnership with the Oakland Public Library. Sunday, November 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cameron Stanford House, 1418 Lakeside Drive, Oakland. RSVP.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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