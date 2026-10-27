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today's headlines

Headlines, October 27

8:28 AM PDT on October 27, 2026
Headlines, October 27
  • More on Transit Measures (KRON4)
  • Two-Way Bike Lane On Beach Street (VoiceofSF)
  • Safety Project for San Rafael’s Miracle Mile (MarinIJ)
  • Non Profit Helps Inner Sunset Merchants Update Facades (SFExaminer)
  • Crash Closes Northbound Side of Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)
  • More Carnage (EastBayTimes)
  • Parking Over Life, Again (MarinIJ)
  • Man Actually Charged for Murdering Someone with a Car? (SFGate)
  • San Rafael Cuts off Housing Height (MarinIJ)
  • Part of S.F. Flooded (SFChron)
  • California Coast Eroding (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Why Cap-n-Trade Still Matters (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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