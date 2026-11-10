Headlines, November 10
By Roger Rudick
8:14 AM PST on November 10, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Two-Item Tuesday: Even Sunset, Richmond Districts Voted to Save Sunset Dunes
Plus Josh Rowan leaving Oakland DOT
November 10, 2026
How (And Why) To Capture the Livable Streets Movement on Film
Clarence Eckerson Jr. of Streetfilms talks with "The War on Cars" about how he uses filmmaking as a tool to make cities better.
November 9, 2026
San Francisco’s Transit Advocate Army Celebrates Massive Victory
Transit operations in San Francisco and the five Bay Area Counties are funded for the next 14 years. What's next for advocates?
November 9, 2026
The Growing Vehicle Problem That California Needs to Address
As pedestrian and cyclist deaths rise, the growing size and weight of American vehicles are making streets more dangerous. Here's some solutions: tax oversized vehicles, improve safety ratings and make smaller electric vehicles a more practical option for everyday trips.
November 9, 2026
Headlines, November 9
November 9, 2026