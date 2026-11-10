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Headlines, November 10

8:14 AM PST on November 10, 2026
Headlines, November 10
  • Bay Area Vote Reflects National Support for Transit (VoiceofSF)
  • Voters Support Transit more than they Ride it (Governing)
  • More on BART Funding (CBSNews)
  • More on Burlingame Caltrain Grade Crossing Separation (DailyJournal)
  • Marin Transit Ends Contract with Golden Gate Transit (MarinIJ)
  • Latest on AC Transit Board Election (Oaklandside)
  • End to Private Car Storage at Public Expense in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
  • San Carlos Bike Parking Reform (Hoodline)
  • Measure to Protect Menlo Park Parking Headed for Failure (SFGate)
  • RSR Bridge Getting New Tolling (SFChron)
  • Commentary: What’s Next for Transit? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off tomorrow, Veteran’s Day, November 11.

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