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Headlines, November 13

8:14 AM PST on November 13, 2026
Headlines, November 13
  • Update on BART Extension (SFChron, SJSpotlight, EastBayTimes)
  • BART Board Reacts to Regional Transit Measure (SFGate, KQED)
  • More on the Election and Public Transit (Grist)
  • More on State Transit Grants (MassTransit)
  • More on Ashby BART Development and State Grant (DailyCal)
  • Housing Development Deal Near Larkspur SMART and Ferry (MarinIJ)
  • Competition for Retail Space in Downtown Burlingame (SFGate)
  • Advocates Push to Ban Right on Red (Gazetteer)
  • More Carnage (MarinIJ)
  • Road Closures for Berkeley Marathon (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: The Trees of Golden Gate Park (SFChron)

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