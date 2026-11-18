Headlines, November 18
By Roger Rudick
9:01 AM PST on November 18, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Lesson from a Halloween Pilot: Block Parties Build Neighborhoods
A holiday block party is a great trick for using streets for community building. Let's do more of them around the Bay Area
Rebecca Saltzman
November 18, 2026
Petitions Push Democrats to Ditch Dangerous New Transportation Bill
House Democrats' incoming top transportation leader is already throwing cold water on calls for the party to deliver a better transportation bill.
November 17, 2026
Op-Ed: Let’s Make it Easier to Take Transit to Golden Gate Park
The controversy over charging for parking is an opportunity to make Muni better
Pranav Harathi
November 17, 2026
Op/Ed: Finally, a Medical Doctor Who Knows the Difference Between E-Bikes and E-Motos…and Why It Matters
Even outside politics, Election Day, November 3, brought some welcome news: an insightful article in TIME magazine despite its dubious headline.
November 17, 2026
Headlines, November 17
November 17, 2026