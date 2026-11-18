Halloween 2025 was not the first year my wife and I took our kid trick-or-treating on Elm Street in El Cerrito, but it was my first year experiencing the incredibly popular Halloween neighborhood as a city councilmember. My family had tons of fun—as we always do—but I also paid more attention to just how crowded the narrow sidewalks were. At times, people were spilling into the streets.

That night, multiple parents asked me, “Can you please make this car-free next year?”

I thought, yes, of course we can. Halloween is the most dangerous night of the year for young pedestrians. By closing streets to cars and opening them up to people, we could keep kids safe and make Halloween more fun.

And we did it! There were Halloween parties on 15 car-free blocks throughout El Cerrito this year, thanks to the leadership of community members, our City Manager and city staff, and our City Council.

Creating a Halloween Block Party Pilot Program:

Halloween 2025 initially set me on a mission to exempt several blocks of Elm Street that host 1,000+ trick-or-treaters every year from block-party permit fees. I started talking to City Manager Karen Pinkos right after Halloween last year, and we quickly started thinking bigger, about offering free permits for multiple block parties throughout the city.

It took a lot of conversations between us, and between Karen and city staff, to come to an agreement. Staff was understandably concerned about the extra time demands of offering free permits. El Cerrito has long offered free block party permits for National Night Out, and every year there are dozens of block parties throughout our 26,000-person community. Coordinating with so many neighbors and distributing and collecting the barricades is a lot of work for our small city staff.

We ultimately agreed to bring a pilot program to exempt 10 block parties from fees to the City Council for approval. In September, the City Council unanimously approved the program. And when the block party registration opened up, twenty people quickly applied for the free registration for their blocks.

Though multiple blocks on Elm Street had applied, they had not gotten their applications in quickly enough. I’m grateful that city staff worked with them to allow them to pay for one permit for several blocks. Waiving those fees was especially impactful because the houses on Elm Street typically give out 1000+ pieces of candy each year, a substantial financial lift on top of permit fees.

Results: Safety, Fun & Community Building

The results were better than I could have hoped for! My family spent much of the evening at the Richmond Street and Elm Street multi-block block parties, and it was incredibly freeing not worrying about cars. Instead, the streets were filled with kids and adults in costumes, lights, and sounds of joy. There was plenty of room for strollers and inflatable costumes, and since we weren’t all waiting in a sidewalk line, there were many more opportunities to run into friends and neighbors and to take some time to chat.

I overheard someone capture the energy of the night: “OMG, I feel like I’m at a music festival”… possibly the first time that’s ever been said on an El Cerrito street.

Here’s some of the feedback I received from community members after Halloween:

“It was great!! We were on Elm St and felt so much safer with the closed streets while the kids ran from house to house!” “Barrett Avenue was a great success! We had more than 1,000 trick or treaters, and it was fantastic to see so many families out enjoying the celebrations. A wonderful community event! I was one of two co-sponsors of the closure and would love to continue and enlarge it next year.” “My block of Richmond street had traffic stopped and it was delightful to see the kids and everyone able to safely run across the street without fear of being hit by cars. That part was a huge success.” “My family really enjoyed this! It gave us peace of mind to take our little ones to a designated area blocked off from traffic. We had more fun here than walking long distances between decorated houses handing out candy, and having the streets closed made us feel much safer, especially after dark. Loved it!” “Thank you, city of El Cerrito. Please do this again. Everyone felt safer.”

A few folks in El Cerrito expressed disappointment that they didn’t get as many trick-or-treaters this year, due to the concentration at block parties. The impacts seemed uneven throughout the city, as some neighborhoods were impacted more than others. Still, the block party pilot program was a huge success.

One of the side benefits was that the pilot program encouraged folks to organize their blocks to prepare for block parties. One of the organizers on Elm Street shared their incredible story in a post-Halloween email.

Here’s a portion of what was shared:

We wanted to share that Halloween was a tremendous success from our perspective. We had a wonderful time welcoming more than 1,200 trick-or-treaters on our block. Having the barricades in place made such a difference. There was less congestion on the sidewalks, and it was beautiful to see people hugging, connecting, and having fun together out in the street. The whole evening felt safer, more relaxed, and full of community spirit. One of our favorite moments perfectly captured that spirit. When we started running out of candy, we told the kids we were accepting candy donations to “pay it forward” to the next trick-or-treaters so we could stay open a little longer. The kids enthusiastically started sharing large portions of their own candy buckets! Later, a neighbor told us that just as they were about to run out of candy themselves, a little girl ran up, announced, “You aren’t out anymore!” and proceeded to dump her bucket into their candy bowl. We loved hearing that the generosity had spread down the block. That’s the kind of community magic that makes Halloween on Elm Street so special. We’ve also heard wonderful feedback from neighbors on other blocks. Families appreciated being able to walk freely in the street, and several people commented on how smoothly the evening went. We’re so proud of what our neighborhood came together to accomplish. Coordinating multiple blocks, volunteers, a fundraiser, and barricades was no small undertaking, and it made a meaningful difference for so many families and visitors.

Next year, I’m seeking to make the Halloween free block party program permanent and to expand the number of permits offered. I look forward to keeping El Cerrito safe and fun on Halloween!

Bring a Halloween Block Party Program to Your Community

If you’d like to pursue a Halloween block party program in your city, here are some steps you could take:

Identify community members who are interested in hosting block parties. Look first to the neighborhoods that are already popular trick-or-treating spots.

Find a city champion. This could be a city council member, mayor, city staff, or member of a city committee or commission. Share with them which neighborhoods are interested in hosting.

If city officials are concerned about staff time or costs, start small like we did, with a pilot program. You could use our resolution as a starting point.

If you face a tough vote or are having trouble getting an item on an agenda for a vote, ask community members to email the council or city management, to speak at a council meeting, or all of the above. This wasn’t needed in El Cerrito, but based on the hugely positive response I saw on social media, I know that this would have been easy to coordinate. Community members were eager to make this program happen!

I’m happy to help. I’d love to see programs like this become standard throughout the Bay Area and beyond. Please email me at rsaltzman@elcerrito.gov.

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Rebecca Saltzman is the Mayor Pro-Tem of El Cerrito and previously served as a BART Director.