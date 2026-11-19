Headlines, November 19
By Roger Rudick
8:19 AM PST on November 19, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Connect SMART to the Ferry First, Then Discuss More Parking
Why is the Golden Gate Transportation District planning more parking instead of connecting the SMART train to the ferry?
Seamless Bay Area
November 19, 2026
A Futuristic Baltimore Art Exhibit Could Catalyze a New Freeway Fighting Movement
An art exhibit challenges Charm City locals to envision a bold new future without one of their city's most notorious urban highways.
November 19, 2026
Lesson from a Halloween Pilot: Block Parties Build Neighborhoods
A holiday block party is a great trick for using streets for community building. Let's do more of them around the Bay Area
Rebecca Saltzman
November 18, 2026
Headlines, November 18
November 18, 2026
Petitions Push Democrats to Ditch Dangerous New Transportation Bill
House Democrats' incoming top transportation leader is already throwing cold water on calls for the party to deliver a better transportation bill.
November 17, 2026