This Week: CEQA Abuse, Water, the Hairball
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Quantifying CEQA Abuse. In 2015, Jennifer Hernandez conducted the first systematic review of California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) lawsuits, providing data about the profound impact of litigation abuse under the state’s signature environmental law. Two years later, she’s accumulated a second round of data as important as the first. Hear what she found in this latest critical study, and how it might affect the future of CEQA. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Managing the Power of Water, from Northern California to the Netherlands. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy hit the Northeastern United States, causing $75 billion in damage and sparking the creation of the ‘Rebuild by Design’ challenge. Five years later, the Bay Area is undertaking a related competition focused on sea level rise and severe storms — Resilient by Design — in a time when the destructive side of water has rarely been more on display than with the impacts of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Join SPUR as they hear from a internationally-renowned resiliency expert about how and what the Bay Area should be planning. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Homelessness and Bikes. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition brings together experts in homelessness and transportation to provide their different points of view. To explore compassionate solutions in the Hairball, this will be a space for SF Bicycle Coalition members to hear about what is being done at this difficult location. Bring your questions so that we can continue to grow the dialog. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Episcopal church of St. John the Evangelist, 1661 15th St, S.F. RSVP requested.
- Friday Two Blocks of Art. This free event will bring over 75 artists to 25 locations on two blocks, 6th Street from Market to Howard Streets. The art walk will feature a range of art exhibits and live performances in galleries, bars, restaurants, a laundromat, coffee shops and a number of storefronts. Friday, Oct. 13, 5-9 p.m., Sixth Street, from Market to Howard, S.F.
- Friday Soundwave @ SPUR. Soundwave is a sound, art and music event series. Before the festival gets underway, join artists as they transform the SPUR Urban Center gallery into a show of art and sound with an “infrastructure” theme. Friday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Friday CalBike Party on the USS Potomac. CalBike and local bike advocates, activists, and riders will celebrate another year of transportation advocacy wins with complimentary wine, beer from our friends at Alpine Beer Company, and spreads from local favorites Everett and Jones and Souley Vegan. Friday, Oct. 13, 6-9 p.m., U.S.S. Potomac in Jack London Square (the boat will remain docked). RSVP.
- Saturday Ride to Biketoberfest. Thinking about heading to Biketoberfest, a fundraiser for the Marin County Bicycle Coalition and Access4Bikes? The event will feature live music and 20 brewers including Lagunitas Brewing, Russian River Brewing, Indian Valley Brewing, Knee Deep Brewing, Henhouse Brewing, Bare Bottle Brewing, Adobe Creek Brewing and Iron Springs Brewery. There’s no better way to get to this bike-y event than with a fun group ride. Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m., Vinyl Cafe, Oak and Divisadero, S.F. RSVP and tickets.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.