Today’s Headlines

Sidewalk Robot Ban Moves Forward (EastBayTimes, SFBay)

CalDMV Readies Rules for Robot Cars (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Bay Area Air Remains Dangerously Filthy (SFGate, Curbed)

Pedestrian Badly Injured in Lower Nob Hill (Hoodline)

Utility Box Art in the Tenderloin (Hoodline)

More on Poet’s Plaza (Hoodline)

Renovating Richmond (Curbed)

Menlo Park Grade Crossings (Almanac)

Sausalito Approved Ferry Dock Plan (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Don’t Ban Sidewalk Robots (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Alto Tunnel will Cause ‘Exuberant Spoked-Wheel Invasion!’ (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA