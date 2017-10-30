Today’s Headlines
- Van Ness BRT Moves Forward (SFBay)
- BART Vandal Sought (Hoodline)
- More on BART Proof of Payment Plans (Hoodline)
- More on Delivery Schedule of New BART Trains (Hoodline)
- The Growth of Dogpatch (SFChron)
- Outer Sunset Gas Station Closer to Becoming Housing (Socketsite)
- Future of Balboa Park Reservoir Development (SFExaminer)
- SF Wants Locals Building Warrior’s Arena (SFExaminer)
- SMART Buys Land for Larkspur Extension (MarinIJ)
- Rebuilding Santa Rosa More Densely (SFGate)
- Best Cities for Living Car Free (HuffPost)
- Commentary: Legalize Apartments to Solve Housing (SFExaminer)
