Today’s Headlines

  • Van Ness BRT Moves Forward (SFBay)
  • BART Vandal Sought (Hoodline)
  • More on BART Proof of Payment Plans (Hoodline)
  • More on Delivery Schedule of New BART Trains (Hoodline)
  • The Growth of Dogpatch (SFChron)
  • Outer Sunset Gas Station Closer to Becoming Housing (Socketsite)
  • Future of Balboa Park Reservoir Development (SFExaminer)
  • SF Wants Locals Building Warrior’s Arena (SFExaminer)
  • SMART Buys Land for Larkspur Extension (MarinIJ)
  • Rebuilding Santa Rosa More Densely (SFGate)
  • Best Cities for Living Car Free (HuffPost)
  • Commentary: Legalize Apartments to Solve Housing (SFExaminer)

  • mx

    Oh good. Van Ness down to two lanes and people driving on the wrong side of the road. That will do wonders for the 47 and the 49.

  • KWillets

    Santa Rosa’s approval process for infill development is more toxic than the fires.

  • SF_Abe

    Good point, they should divert private vehicles onto Gough/Franklin while they do this work— transit first, right?