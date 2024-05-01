Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 1

8:33 AM PDT on May 1, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Portion of Great Highway Set to Close to Cars (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • More on City College Board's Bike Lane Hypocrisy (SFStandard)
  • Sausalito Ferry to Resume (SFStandard, SFChron, MarinIJ, KTVU)
  • More on SFPD Doing their Jobs for a Change (SFGate)
  • More on SFMTA Doing Parking Enforcement for a Change (NBCBayArea)
  • SF Population Growing Again (SFStandard)
  • Now Peskin Wants Housing? (SFChron)
  • "Affordable" Homes Planned for the Fillmore (SFChron)
  • Transportation and Pedestrian Improvements Coming to Gilroy (MercNews)
  • The Oakland Ballers Want you to Bike to Games (Oaklandside)
  • Commentary: West Portal Safety Plan Must Move Forward (SFChron)

