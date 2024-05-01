Headlines, May 1

- Portion of Great Highway Set to Close to Cars (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on City College Board's Bike Lane Hypocrisy (SFStandard)
- Sausalito Ferry to Resume (SFStandard, SFChron, MarinIJ, KTVU)
- More on SFPD Doing their Jobs for a Change (SFGate)
- More on SFMTA Doing Parking Enforcement for a Change (NBCBayArea)
- SF Population Growing Again (SFStandard)
- Now Peskin Wants Housing? (SFChron)
- "Affordable" Homes Planned for the Fillmore (SFChron)
- Transportation and Pedestrian Improvements Coming to Gilroy (MercNews)
- The Oakland Ballers Want you to Bike to Games (Oaklandside)
- Commentary: West Portal Safety Plan Must Move Forward (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?