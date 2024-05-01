Headlines, May 1

SFExaminer) Portion of Great Highway Set to Close to Cars ( SFChron

More on City College Board's Bike Lane Hypocrisy ( SFStandard

SFChron, MarinIJ, KTVU) Sausalito Ferry to Resume ( SFStandard

More on SFPD Doing their Jobs for a Change ( SFGate

More on SFMTA Doing Parking Enforcement for a Change ( NBCBayArea

SF Population Growing Again ( SFStandard

Now Peskin Wants Housing? ( SFChron

"Affordable" Homes Planned for the Fillmore ( SFChron

Transportation and Pedestrian Improvements Coming to Gilroy ( MercNews

The Oakland Ballers Want you to Bike to Games ( Oaklandside

Commentary: West Portal Safety Plan Must Move Forward ( SFChron

